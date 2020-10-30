Funeral services for Barbara Holloman, 83, of Portales, will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, Nove,ber 6, 2020, in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel with Scott P Reeves officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may send them to the New Mexico Baptist Children's Home, P O Box 629, Portales, NM 88130.
Barbara Ann Holloman was born January 15, 1937, in Stonewall County, TX to the home of Mattie Lou (Hatch) and T. J. "Shorty" Webb, and died October 29, 2020 in Portales, NM. She and her family moved to Portales in 1954. On September 7, 1957, in Portales, she was married to Sammy Joe Holloman. Barbara had a talent for understanding and working with numbers, and worked for many years keeping books for several local businesses. She was able to decipher and keep accurate books for Trader Horn Motor Co, as well as for Horn Farms. She also did the books for Joe Rowley and Dick Moore at the Portales Livestock and for Mr. Rowley at his store in town, Southwest Sales.
Barbara loved being at home, and making a comfortable surrounding for her family. She was an excellent cook, and you never sat at her table that you weren't well fed.
Barbara was extremely generous, and was constantly giving little tokens of appreciation to everyone around her. In addition to cooking, Barbara enjoyed crocheting, and had made numerous blankets and afghans for various ones of the family. She was a faithful Christian, and a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Barbara is survived y two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Ron Obenhaus of Portales and Leigh Ann and Brad McWherter of Pearland, TX; five grandchildren, Jordan, Keatan and Micah Obenhaus and Campbell and Peyton McWherter; a brother, Jerry Webb of Clovis and two sisters, Nancy Miller of Portales and Janice Bigler of Tomball, TX.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, and a brother, Tommy Webb.
