Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Higdon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Jane (Logsdon) Higdon

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Our beloved mother, Barbara Jane Logsdon Higdon passed away on May 18th following a heart attack at the age of 79 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Joseph Charles Higdon.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Buddy (Beverly) Logsdon of Big Spring, Greg (Cordie) Higdon, Michael (Coryelle) Higdon, six grandchildren - Amanda, Holly, Alexander, Spencer, Savannah, Scarlett, and three great grandchildren.

Barbara was born in Pep, Texas to Alton and Earlene Logsdon who lovingly raised her in Levelland, Texas where she graduated from Levelland High school. Soon after, she married the love of her life, Charles, and the two then went on to Eastern New Mexico University where she earned a Bachelors and Masters of Education and started their family.

Barbara enjoyed a long teaching career and retired from Sandia Elementary after teaching for 25 ? years. She was loved by all of her students who often returned year after year to tell her how she made a difference in their lives. She saved every note and card her students or their parents ever gave her. The family now enjoys reading these heartfelt cards of appreciation and love and marvel at the amount of cards she has accumulated throughout the years.

She was a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and looked forward to meetings, lunches and events with her sisters whom she loved very much.

Barbara had a life long love of reading. She read every book she could get her hands on but preferred thrillers. Other hobbies of Barbara's were shopping and bragging on her grandchildren who were the apple of her eye. We are very saddened by the loss of our dear mother but rejoicing that she has joined Charles in the everlasting presence Jesus our Lord. Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me shall never die." John11:24 Do you believe this?

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at Clovis New Life at 517 W 21st Street in Clovis NM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home (575) 762-4435 Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries