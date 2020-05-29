Barbara L. Simental, 76, of Clovis, NM passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, with Pastor Juan Amarilla officiating.
Barbara was born April 24, 1944 in Luling, TX to Harry and Thelma (McGlothin) Sczeck. She came to Clovis in 1959 when her Dad got a job here.
Barbara worked at the American Legion Post 25 for 44 years and was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Everyone at the Legion will always remember her laugh. She loved to dance and was always full of joy.
Barbara was always wise and gave good advice. She collected portraits and antique elephants.
Her survivors include: her daughter; Moneek Alvarado and husband Felipe, granddaughter; Roxanne Alvarado, sister Harriett McDaniel, niece; Melissa Rivers and husband Guy, and nephew; Matthew McDaniel. She was preceded in death by her parents; Harry and Thelma Sczeck.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Barbara was born April 24, 1944 in Luling, TX to Harry and Thelma (McGlothin) Sczeck. She came to Clovis in 1959 when her Dad got a job here.
Barbara worked at the American Legion Post 25 for 44 years and was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Everyone at the Legion will always remember her laugh. She loved to dance and was always full of joy.
Barbara was always wise and gave good advice. She collected portraits and antique elephants.
Her survivors include: her daughter; Moneek Alvarado and husband Felipe, granddaughter; Roxanne Alvarado, sister Harriett McDaniel, niece; Melissa Rivers and husband Guy, and nephew; Matthew McDaniel. She was preceded in death by her parents; Harry and Thelma Sczeck.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.