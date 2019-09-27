|
|
Barbara Gray Mullinax, 92, from Clovis, NM went home to the arms of her Lord and Savior Monday, September 23, 2019.
Barbara was born April 4, 1927, to W. J. "Will" and Mary Walden in St. Vrain, New Mexico. Barbara was a true and faithful servant of Christ through First Baptist Church of Clovis. She served in the FBC Choir for 25 years and was on the Bereavement Committee for 35 years. She loved her Church and serving God and others. Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Clyde "Bud" Mullinax, brothers Roy and Elva Walden, sister Edna Schultz, son-in-law Beelee Goodwin, and grandson Jay Mullinax.
Those left to continue her legacy include a daughter, Debi Goodwin of Friona; son, C.E. "Buddy" Mullinax (Jackie) of Clovis and grandchildren Lindsay Mullinax and Gabe Goodwin (Ashlee) of Clovis. Barbara was overjoyed to get to know her four great grandchildren in her final years; Clinton (Deuce) Harden, Finley Goodwin and Easton and Everly Goodwin. Barbara also touched the lives of many nieces and nephews.
In Barbara's words, "Loving God and each other, that is what life is all about."
Memorial Services will be Monday, September 30 at 2:00 P. M. at Steed-Todd Chapel, 800 E. Manana Clovis, New Mexico.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 29, 2019