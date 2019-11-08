|
Barbara Strand, age 74, of Clovis, NM, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Clovis, Health Care & Rehab in Clovis. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton Street, Clovis, at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Wayne Moore officiating. Cremation has take place and private burial will be held at a later date.
Barbara was born on May 22, 1945, to Jim and Lola (White) Webb, in Frederick, OK. She married Billy Gene Strand on February 2, 1974, in Clovis, NM. Barbara was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include: her seven children; Kathy Perry of Arlington, TX, Billy Dwayne Strand, of Watauga, TX, Bryan Derek Strand of Weatherford, TX, Rita Marcus of Las Cruces, NM, Bobby and wife; Yvonne Lumsden of Clovis, NM, and Jeff Boatwright of Clovis, NM, her three siblings; Linda Johnson, Jimmy White and Linda White, eight grandchildren; Kristen, Brandon, Braydon, Crystal, Ashley, Kimberly, Michael, Justin, and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by: her husband; Billy Strand, her parents; Jim and Lola Webb, and two grandchildren; Nicolas Miner, Christopher Rogers.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 10, 2019