Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Strand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara (Webb) Strand


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara (Webb) Strand Obituary
Barbara Strand, age 74, of Clovis, NM, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Clovis, Health Care & Rehab in Clovis. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton Street, Clovis, at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Wayne Moore officiating. Cremation has take place and private burial will be held at a later date.
Barbara was born on May 22, 1945, to Jim and Lola (White) Webb, in Frederick, OK. She married Billy Gene Strand on February 2, 1974, in Clovis, NM. Barbara was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include: her seven children; Kathy Perry of Arlington, TX, Billy Dwayne Strand, of Watauga, TX, Bryan Derek Strand of Weatherford, TX, Rita Marcus of Las Cruces, NM, Bobby and wife; Yvonne Lumsden of Clovis, NM, and Jeff Boatwright of Clovis, NM, her three siblings; Linda Johnson, Jimmy White and Linda White, eight grandchildren; Kristen, Brandon, Braydon, Crystal, Ashley, Kimberly, Michael, Justin, and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by: her husband; Billy Strand, her parents; Jim and Lola Webb, and two grandchildren; Nicolas Miner, Christopher Rogers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com www.muffleyfuneralhome.com/> (575)762-4435
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -