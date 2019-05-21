Beatrice was born November 24, 1922, to C.H. Lackey and Margaret Manness in Broken Bow, Ok. Bea was a member of First Christian Church of Clovis. She also belonged to VFW post 3015 Ladies Auxiliary and M.O.C. She also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary in Logan and retired from Bank America. Bea loved going once a month to VA hospital visits to deliver goodies to patients.

Bea was preceded in death by Hugh G. Gwaltney, husband; Sam Scott, husband; Kathy McGregor, daughter; both parents, Margaret Behrens and Columbus Lackey; also a son-in-law, Oakie McGregor.

Bea's memory will be cherished by her daughter, Ginnie Bailey (Dave) of Clovis, NM. Bea was also blessed by 5 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Sean Bailey, Trace Bailey, Jeff Burnett, Spencer Bailey, Jay McGregor, Shane McGregor, Seth McGregor and Jayton Burnett. Honorary pallbearers will be All of Bea's great Grandchildren; Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, American Legion Auxiliary of Logan.

Bea loved to crochet and blessed family and friends with many of her hand made gifts.

Viewing for Bea will be from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 24, 2019, at First Christian Church in Clovis, NM. Interment will follow at Lawn Haven with Pastor John Forest officiating.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E. Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registry at www.steedtodd. com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 22, 2019