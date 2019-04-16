Becki Lynn (Holland) Bradley of Texico, NM went to be with her Lord on April 12, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.

Becki was born on September 30, 1963, in Clovis, New Mexico to Karen and Darrell Holland. She is the baby of the family, being blessed by an older sister Barbara (Donnie) Helmer and older brother Dick (Laurie) Holland. She married her best friend Jerry Bradley June 27, 1981. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest gift. She was blessed with Brittany and her husband Kyle Sorrels, their son Cooper, Chase and his wife Kelly Bradley and son Price, and Chance and his wife Keisha Bradley and their children Coleton and Tynsley. Becki's love of books and passion for history and learning led her to a career in education.

She began teaching at Barry Elementary and most recently taught History at Gattis Middle School. She has been blessed by her countless colleagues and students. She was so grateful for each one of her closest friends, otherwise known as the "golfing girls". They brought many days of happy memories and laughter. Becki's strong faith and fighting spirit served her well throughout her life and didn't waiver, even in her final hours.

Funeral services were held on Monday, April 15th at 10:00am at the First United Methodist Church Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 17, 2019