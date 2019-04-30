|
Benjamin "Ben" Byrd, 81, of Clovis, NM died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Lubbock Heart Hospital in Lubbock, TX. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mission Garden of Memories. Join the family after services, at the American Legion Post 117 for a meal.
Ben was born April 10, 1937 in Madisonville, TX to Brady Byrd and Arie Jordan Byrd. He worked as a welder. Ben loved to fish.
Survivors include: his daughter; Janie Byrd Trujillo (Johnny), son; Phillip Don Jefferies, brother; Tony Collins, two sisters; Ellla V. Traylor and Mary Collins, companion of many years, Phyllis Tebbetts, two grandchildren; Victoria Black (Manuel), and Adelina Delgado (Hugo), four step-grandchildren; Johnny Trujillo Jr. (Edith), Phyllis Gallegos (Jimmy), Lisa Lucio, and Bryan Trujillo (Candice), 21 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Brady and Arie Byrd, son; John M. Byrd, two brothers; L.V. Byrd, Wilbert Lee Byrd, and one sister; Alnita Murdaugh.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 1, 2019