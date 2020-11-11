Benjamin (Bennie) Franklin Victor, 91, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Living in Gilbert, Arizona.
Bennie was born October 2, 1929, in Portales, NM to Vane Emerson and Emma Dee Wolfe Victor of the Dora community. He was the youngest boy of nine brothers and sisters. Bennie attended the Dora schools and enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. While in high school, he fell in love with Peggy Ross. They married in the summer between their junior and senior year. He and Peggy farmed in Dora and Bethel until 1972 when they moved to Portales. Bennie was not ready to retire and bought a ranch east of Elida. This land brought him so much joy raising his Beefmaster cattle.
Peggy passed away in 1995 after 46 years of marriage. He married Donna Jean Duncan in 1996 and together they built a beautiful home west of Portales called "The Red Barn Farm."
Bennie was a man of many talents and interests. He was an exceptional farmer and spent many hours restoring old tractors. He always enjoyed a funny limerick and later in life turned to writing heartfelt poetry. He was a lover of all desserts made with apple. But he will always be remembered for his quiet gentle loving spirit. He had an infectious grin and a twinkle in his eye that drew everyone to him, especially children. His grandchildren affectionately called him Pop and then later everyone did. Bennie loved the Lord and always strived to live his life with humility and service to others.
Bennie was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ross Victor; his parents; five brothers, Jack, Arthur, Jim, Bill and Kenneth Victor; and three sisters, Frankie Saint, Iola Rawls and Betty Kyte; and his son-in-law John Kiker.
Bennie is survived by his wife of 24 years, Donna Victor of Portales; his daughter, Reita Kiker of Hondo, NM; his daughter Dwayla (Terry) Bruington of Gilbert, AZ; step-son, Chris (Kathy) Duncan of Portales; step-daughter, Nelda (Kevin) Massey, of Roswell, NM; stepdaughter, Linda (Rendell) Carver of Los Alamos, NM. Grandchildren: Lori Kiker (Rich) Landfair; Amy Kiker (Matt) Bell; Leigh Bruington (Scott) Mitchell and Matthew Bruington; Emily Duncan (Brad) Hill; Scott (Jennifer) Duncan; Megan Leadingham ( Andrew); Tyler Leadingham; Sara Leadingham (Kenny); Hannah Carver; Adrienne Carver; Kyle (Kendra) Carver; Nathan (Kelsey) Carver; Stephen (Aly) Carver. His sister Joan Hemenway; brother-in-law Gary (Teresa) Ross; sister-in-law Sherra Ross Hays; brother-in-law James Kyte and thirteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM-236, Portales, NM 88130.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise Senior Living and Aegis Hospice of Gilbert, AZ for the loving care given to him in his last days. The family is also grateful for Virginia Pena, his loving caregiver while living in Portales and Francis Saiz and Jerry Gutierrez while living in Ruidoso.
Services under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales, Inc. 500 E Third St, Portales, NM 88130, 575-356-4455, heelermortuary.net.