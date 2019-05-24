Bernard "Berny" Willebrod Mesman, 54, of Farwell, TX passed away Thursday, May 24, 2019, at Muleshoe Area Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am CDT, Monday, May 27, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church at Farwell, TX.

Bernard was born February 9, 1965, in Bellflower, CA to Bernardus "Ben" Mesman and Maria Anna Sophia Van Ruiten Mesman. He married Teresa Morris November 25, 1989, in Bovina, TX. Bernard worked as a Dairy Farmer. He loved carrying on the family tradition of making Gouda cheese. Bernard enjoyed grilling and smoking meats, cooking for his family, going to the movies, camping and snow skiing. Most of all he loved spending time with his family especially his granddaughter Maeve and every morning he enjoyed a beverage with his mother. He was Dallas Cowboys #1 fan.

Survivors include: his wife; Teresa Mesman of the home, two sons; Taylor (Hannah) Mesman of Clovis, NM and Tanner Mesman of Farwell, TX, mother; Mary Mesman, brother; Theodore Mesman (Thelma Hernandez), sister; Johanna Mesman, granddaughter; Maeve Mesman of Clovis, NM, niece; Ashleigh Mesman of Albuquerque, NM, and great-niece, Anna Singleton of Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his father; Ben Mesman, brother; Thomas Mesman, mother-in-law; Jane Morris, and father-in-law; Russell Morris.

Arrangements have been trusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com 575-762-4436 Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 26, 2019