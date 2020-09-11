1/1
Bernardita "Bennie" (Lovato) Barrera
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernardita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernardita "Bennie" Barrera age 82, of Portales, NM passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home in Portales. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 1600 S. Avenue O, Portales, NM, with Father Francisco Carbajal officiating. Burial will follow at Gonzales Ranch Cemetery, Gonzales Ranch, NM. Honorary pallbearers will be; Fidela Sisneros, Isabel Cavazos, Maria Arellano, Debra Dominguez, and Monica Conrow.
Bennie was born, April 30, 1937, to Atilano and Juanita (Lopez) Lovato in Gonzales Ranch, NM. She married Mike Z. Barrera on June 7, 1969, in Portales, NM. Bennie was a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church in Portales, NM. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, gambling, dancing and listening to New Mexican music. Bennie loved spending time with all her grandchildren, having family gatherings, and especially eating at El Rancho with her son; Miguel.
Survivors include: her six children; Martina Pena and her husband; Tommy, Jeanie Gonzales and her husband; Manuel, both of Fritch, TX, Pila Montoya and her husband; Leonard, Patricia Encinias and her husband; Pete, Emma Barrera, and Miguel Barrera and his wife; Donna, all of Portales, NM, her twelve brothers and sisters; Emilio Lovato and his wife; Marie, Nash Serrano and her husband; Hector, Fabby Armijo, Emiliano Lovato and his wife; Viola, Fernandes Lovato and his wife; Marie, Demi Duran and her husband; Walter, Andy Lovato and his wife; Lupe, Jane Cordova and her husband; David, Fidel Lovato, Bruno Lovato and his wife Becky, and Junior Lovato and his wife; Manuela, seventeen grandchildren, eleven great grand children, and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by: her husband; Mike Barrera, parents; Atilano and Juanita Lovato, two sisters; Rita Guterriez and Margaret Hodge, one brother; Andres Lovato and a son-in-law; Jerry Montoya.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com, (575)762-4435.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muffley Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved