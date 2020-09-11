Bernardita "Bennie" Barrera age 82, of Portales, NM passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home in Portales. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 1600 S. Avenue O, Portales, NM, with Father Francisco Carbajal officiating. Burial will follow at Gonzales Ranch Cemetery, Gonzales Ranch, NM. Honorary pallbearers will be; Fidela Sisneros, Isabel Cavazos, Maria Arellano, Debra Dominguez, and Monica Conrow.
Bennie was born, April 30, 1937, to Atilano and Juanita (Lopez) Lovato in Gonzales Ranch, NM. She married Mike Z. Barrera on June 7, 1969, in Portales, NM. Bennie was a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church in Portales, NM. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, gambling, dancing and listening to New Mexican music. Bennie loved spending time with all her grandchildren, having family gatherings, and especially eating at El Rancho with her son; Miguel.
Survivors include: her six children; Martina Pena and her husband; Tommy, Jeanie Gonzales and her husband; Manuel, both of Fritch, TX, Pila Montoya and her husband; Leonard, Patricia Encinias and her husband; Pete, Emma Barrera, and Miguel Barrera and his wife; Donna, all of Portales, NM, her twelve brothers and sisters; Emilio Lovato and his wife; Marie, Nash Serrano and her husband; Hector, Fabby Armijo, Emiliano Lovato and his wife; Viola, Fernandes Lovato and his wife; Marie, Demi Duran and her husband; Walter, Andy Lovato and his wife; Lupe, Jane Cordova and her husband; David, Fidel Lovato, Bruno Lovato and his wife Becky, and Junior Lovato and his wife; Manuela, seventeen grandchildren, eleven great grand children, and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by: her husband; Mike Barrera, parents; Atilano and Juanita Lovato, two sisters; Rita Guterriez and Margaret Hodge, one brother; Andres Lovato and a son-in-law; Jerry Montoya.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
, (575)762-4435.