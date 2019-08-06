|
|
Berwin Lloyd Howard, Jr. went home to be with Jesus on August 3, 2019, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was 61 years young.
Berwin was born on July 1, 1958, in Pampa, Texas, to his parents, Berwin L. Howard, Sr. (Buttons) and Shirley O'Hare Howard. He attended Steiner Elementary in Portales, and finished his school years in Farwell, Texas. After school, he moved to Bryan, Texas, where he went to work at the Bryan Eagle newspaper. There he learned many aspects of the printing business and became a successful owner and manager for several printing companies. After returning to Clovis, he was self-employed in the construction business. He was a man of many talents and had the ability and skill to fix almost anything. He loved rodeo, watching PBR events, his horses, any activity that had an element of adventure and excitement and most importantly, his devoted and constant dog companion, Chaps. He was an avid collector of many "needful things."
Berwin had a big and loving family surrounding him at the time of his death. He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren, and they brought great joy and pride to his life. He is survived by his children Micah Howard and wife, Kass; Tasha Cathey and husband, Zach; and Morgan Howard and husband, Nick. He is also survived by his father, Buttons; his sister, Becky Watkins and husband, Kie; his sister, Suzanne Cooper; his brother, Bowie Howard; his nephew, Jamie D. Cooper and wife, Jennifer; his niece, Ashley Varnell and husband Cody; his aunt, Sharon Howard Irwin and husband, Duane; step-sister, Lisa Stuart and husband Bob, and nephews Reagan and Luke Stuart. He also had a large extended family and many friends, who he loved very much and always held a very special place in his heart. He is preceded in death, but greeted in Heaven, by his mother, Shirley; his brother-in-law, Jamie Dan Cooper; and his step-mother Judy Howard.
The ultimate joys of his life and the ones who would always cause him to say, "Oh, I love those babies," were his beautiful and precious grandchildren, Katelyn, Demrie, Ashlyn, Collin, Madison, Brooklynn, Macyn and Lincoln. They all loved and adored their Papa, and he will be missed by one and all.
Honorary pallbearers will be all his grandchildren, great-nephews and great-nieces.
All are invited and welcome to attend his Celebration of Life, which will be held on August 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Steed Todd Funeral Home in Clovis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the or the .
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 7, 2019