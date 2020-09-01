Beth Tharp Howard, 90, passed away, Saturday, August 28, 2020, in Amarillo, TX.

Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Central United Methodist Church, burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Dalhart, TX.

Beth Tharp was born September 17, 1929, in Clovis, NM to N.L. and Nettie (Maddox) Tharp. She was raised in Clovis and graduated from Clovis High School in 1947.

After high school she began working for Aldridge Law Firm in Farwell, TX. On December 29, 1953, she married Walter "Dub" Howard in Texico, NM. They farmed in the Texico/Farwell area until moving to Dalhart in 2011. Dub died on April 18, 2016.

Beth was an active and faithful member of the Hamlin Memorial United Methodist Church where she served the church in many capacities including being the bookkeeper and organist, for many years.

Beth is survived by her two sons: Mark Howard and wife Robin of Dalhart, TX and Greg Howard and wife Roberta of Dalhart, TX as well as a granddaughter, Melissa Howard of Houston, TX and grandsons: Brett Howard and wife Morgan of Dalhart, TX and Bryce Howard and wife Kalley of Dalhart, TX and Mason Howard of Ginowan, Okinawa. Great Grandson: John Henry Howard, William Dane Howard, and Sloan Ross Howard all of Dalhart, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews including Cathy Wiese and her husband Ralph of Milton-Freewater, Oregon.

Beth is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 3 brothers and 4 sisters.



Memorials may be made to: The Building Fund at Central UMC -517 Rock Island Ave. Dalhart, TX 79022

Memorial Fund at Hamlin Memorial UMC 324 5th Street, Farwell, TX 79325



