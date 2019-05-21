Bettie L. Brown McClintock, MD, a twenty-three-year resident of Tomball, TX, passed recently. Born in Calmer, AR, to Joe and Nannie Brown in 1930, Bettie was raised in Pine Bluff, AR, and received a 1948 scholastic achievement award. She graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree from Baylor University, Waco, TX.



Dr. McClintock was in a very small contingent of women who graduated in 1955 with a Doctor of Medicine degree from Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX. She married husband Hoyt in 1955, completed an internship at Bethany Hospital, Kansas City, MO, and then lived in Victoria, TX, for two years where her husband served as USAF captain while she was a civil service medical officer for the TAC, 4462nd USAF Hospital in outpatient services at Foster AFB. She completed pediatric residency at Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, MO, in 1960, and became Diplomat of the American Board of Pediatrics in 1963 and Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.



Dr. McClintock practiced pediatrics at McClintock Pediatrics in Clovis, NM, from 1960 until retirement in 1996. In their early years in New Mexico, she and her husband were the sole pediatricians in Clovis. She served several years as NM Health and Social Services District Health Director for eastern NM and as a civil service pediatrician at Cannon AFB.



Dr. McClintock was on staff at Clovis Memorial Hospital and secretary of both the Curry-Roosevelt County Medical Society and NM Pediatric Society. She was a member of the American Medical Association, NM Medical Society, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She served her community as Central Baptist Church and children's church member, BSA scout parent during her children's elementary school years, Soroptimist International secretary, and American Association of University Women member. A scholarship endowment to Eastern NM University bears her name.



Her interests included playing piano, flower gardening, sewing, cooking, amateur radio, and playing bridge. She was an avid reader and learner her entire life and loved sharing her time, skills, and knowledge with family and friends.



Dr. McClintock was preceded in death by her parents, younger brother Sam Brown, and husband Dr. Hoyt McClintock. She is survived by children Dr. Joseph (Valerie) McClintock,

Dr. Michael (Sharon) McClintock, Dr. Roy (Stephanie) McClintock, and Dr. Marsha (Kevin) Turner; eight grandchildren James, Stephen (Laura), Evan, Andrew, Aubrey, Presley, Lauren,

and Anna; and several relatives.



Service and interment will be private. Donations may be made in memory of Bettie Brown McClintock, MD, to:



Thorncrown Chapel

12968 Highway 62 West

Eureka Springs, AR 72632

(479) 253-7401

http://www.thorncrown.com/donations.html



Baylor College of Medicine (specify Education Fund)

Office of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Affairs

MSC 800 PO Box 4976

Houston, TX 77210

(713) 798-4714

https://connect.bcm.edu/SSLPage.aspx?pid=456



Texas Children's Hospital (specify Charity Care)

Office of Philanthropy, Suite 5214

PO Box 300630

Houston, TX 77230-0630

(832) 824-6806

http://waystogive.texaschildrens.org/ways-to-give/make-a-gift/ Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 22, 2019