Betty J. Hicks went to be with her Lord on September 23, 2020 in Clovis, New Mexico. A closed casket visitation will be held for Betty at Steed-Todd Funeral Home on Wednesday September 30th from 10 am to 4 pm. A celebration of Life will follow on Thursday October 1st 2020 at First Baptist Church of Clovis, at 10am with Pastors: Michael Kirby and Sam Duncan officiating. Arrangements are by Steed-Todd Funeral Home; no graveside services will be held.

Betty was born June 19th, 1926 as a twin to the home of Joseph T. Murrell and (Mayme) Mary Davis (Sanders) Murrell of Belen, New Mexico. In January 1928, the family arrived in Clovis during a heavy blizzard aboard a Santa Fe passenger car with the twins and a Newfoundland puppy, named Primo. She grew up in Clovis alongside her beloved twin, Arthur Scott Murrell and attended school in Clovis. She graduated from Clovis High School and met a handsome young man who offered her a ride to church, George R. Hicks. While he served in the 11th Army Airborne in Japan, she attended college and they married on October 14th, 1947.

Betty was a wonderful wife, homemaker and Christian mother who adored her only child. She devoted her life to her husband and daughter in everything she did. Her humble and sweet spirit lead her to serve her Lord with relentless devotion at the First Baptist Church of Clovis. She helped those in need and graciously gave her time by leading the Women's Missionary Union Day group, serving on the Baptist New Mexico Inlow Youth Camp Board, teaching Sunday School, helping with Vacation Bible School and preparing funeral dinners.

Her love of history prompted her and George to participate in compiling oral family histories from Curry, DeBaca and Roosevelt County residents for publication. She was an active member in the High Plains Historical Foundation which was led by Don McAlavy and Harold Kilmer. Through their work, the historical foundation published two volumes of High Plains History for Eastern New Mexico in 1978 and 1980. Betty felt that every family and resident had a story to tell and their lives should not be forgotten.

In 1982, Betty, George and other members of First Baptist Church worked diligently to compile the family histories for their church. As a result, the publication "Seventy-Five Years, First Baptist Church, Clovis New Mexico" history was completed. Betty was dedicated "to the pioneers who came before us, and to those who are now building upon the foundation of Christ through the ministry of our churches." She loved her First Baptist Church family and the members loved and cherished her humor and strong faith.

She was a tender-hearted woman who helped every animal in need and enthusiastically served in the Clovis Humane Society. Her love for animals would guide her desire to help animals and others in need. She would ask anyone she met to please give to the ASPCA and to rescue unwanted pets in our shelters.

Betty is proceeded in death by her husband of 69 years, George Robert Hicks, her parents Joseph T. Murrell and (Mayme) Mary Davis (Sanders) Murrell, brothers: Cooper Wright Murrell, Arthur Scott Murrell and Terrall Murrell. Survivors include her daughter, Iantha Hicks of Clovis, Cousin David Sanders (Debbie) of Clovis and numerous cousins and loving friends.

The family of Betty Hicks wish to extend their sincere thanks to the loving and caring staff at the Bee Hive Home of Clovis. She resided at the Bee Hive Home for three years and received exceptional care and tremendous love.

Memorials may be given to the Baptist New Mexico Inlow Youth Camp, ASPCA or the First Baptist Church of Clovis. If you would like to attend her Celebration of Life, wear a touch of Pink.



