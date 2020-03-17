|
|
A visitation for Betty will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 11AM to 5PM at Steed-Todd Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2PM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Steed-Todd Funeral Chapel with Ken Cable officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brent Smith, Darin Smith, David Bradford, Dennis Bradford, Glen Bradford, and Logan Bradford.
Betty was born December 22, 1923 in Hastings, OK, the daughter of Bruno (Pete) Dennis and Onie Willis Dennis.
Betty grew up in the Texas Panhandle and lived in various places around Mobeetie. She mostly talked about living on a ranch that she thought was the most idyllic place on earth. When she was 13, she moved with her parents to Portales, NM, where she graduated from high school in 1942. That summer, she married D.C. Bradford in Clovis, NM. To this union was born four children; Norma (died at 16 months), Wendell, Jerry, and Tresa. Betty worked for 33 years as an alterationist at Scientific Cleaners. She was involved with her children's many 4-H activities. After her husband D.C.'s death in 1966, she married Coleman Jackson. They travelled many miles in their RV to Bluegrass festivals, making dear friends wherever they went. After Coleman's death, Betty moved away from the Center community where she had lived for 50 years into the City of Clovis. Betty was a longtime member of an Extention club. She loved driving her van full of club ladies on out-of-town field trips. Her favorite activity was playing cards with her circle of wonderful friends. She loved to sew and make any kind of craft she could get her hand on, and her hands were seldom idle. She was most proud of the fact that she had five Eagle Scout grandsons. In 2006, she moved to San Angelo, TX to live with her daughter and son-in-law. She was a faithful Christian and was a longtime member of the West 21st St. Church of Christ in Clovis and then the Southgate Church of Christ in San Angelo.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband D.C. Bradford; husband Coleman Jackson, infant daughter Norma; son Jerry Bradford; sister Dorothy Owens; and brother Vurlin Dennis.
She is survived by son Wendell (Phyllis) Bradford; daughter Tresa (Leroy) Smith; grandchildren David Bradford, Brent (Dawn) Smith, Dennis (Erica) Bradford, Darin (April) Smith, Gena Bradford, Glen (Tami) Bradford; and great-grandchildren: Molly, Megan and Jackson Smith, Logan, Hanah, Gage and Tori Bradford, and Harper and Saylor Simes.
Betty had a sweet soul and will be sorely missed.
Memorials may be made to San Angelo Christian Academy, 518 Country Club Rd., San Angelo, TX 76904.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 18, 2020