Betty Jo Beaver, age 91, lifelong resident of the Ranchvale/Clovis area passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Albuquerque. She was born in Muleshoe, Texas on November 17, 1927 to Louis and Emma (Kuykendall) Reid. Her family soon moved to the Grier area where she attended the Ranchvale School and excelled in girls basketball. After graduating in 1946 she married the love of her life, Nolan Beaver. They farmed northwest of Clovis and raised three daughters. In 1960 she and Nolan became second generation School Bus Contractors providing bus transportation for the Clovis school district. Betty enjoyed driving a school bus for over 20 years. She was a collector of Depression glass, a quilter, and an avid bridge player. In her later years, bridge clubs and parties "became her job". She enjoyed and spent many hours with friends and family playing bridge and card games.
Betty is survived by her husband Nolan, of 73 years; her three daughters, Kathy (Glen) Adair of Clovis, Jody (Cliff) Skiles of Dalhart, TX and Jeannie Beaver of Clovis; four grandchildren, Cory (Kala) Adair of Clovis, Trey (Jennifer) Skiles of Hearne, TX, Kara (Matt) Morris of New Orleans and Jeb (Kelly) Skiles of Dalhart, TX; fourteen great grandchildren, Gage. Easton, and Cooper Adair, Kaleb Scott, Cullen, Carson, and Emmie Skiles, Jackson, Quinn and Kannon Morris, and Stewart, Lillie, Caitlyn and Knox Skiles, and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers – Early, Thomas, S.B., Calvin, Raymond, Bill and Bud, two sisters – Kathryn Reid and Modean Walden, and three nephews – Bobby Walden, Dennis Reid and Scott Reid.
We would like to thank all the staff at Clovis Retirement Ranch and Albuquerque Presbyterian Hospital for their compassionate and loving care.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Services are by Steed Todd Funeral Home.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 3, 2019