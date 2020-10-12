The legendary Betty Joyce Dosher, of Clovis, New Mexico is now bird watching in Heaven.
Joyce passed away on Monday October 5, 2020, at the age of 91 in Farwell, Texas.
Joyce was born on April 22, 1929, to Dad, Houston ""Shorty"" Theopolis Edwards and Mom, Flora Lee (Hardage) Edwards, in Seymour Texas.
Joyce attended school in Bovina Texas, and on April 12, 1947, married her best friend, Frank James Dosher Jr in Oklahoma Lane. Joyce and Frank had three children and built a life of both love and hard work as Farmer/Ranchers.
Those who love Joyce describe her as a sassy, strong willed, tough lady with a grand sense of humor. Joyce enjoyed bird watching, spending time with her horses, working on her farm, cooking, playing with her grandchildren, and then in later years, her great-grandchildren as the ultimate grandma.
Some of Joyce's favorite past times were shopping for antiques, scrapbooking, taking photos, reading, collecting rocks, petrified wood, arrowheads, guns, and was always on a venture to find a bison skull with her husband Frank.
Joyce is preceded in death by ""Shorty"" Houston, Flora Edwards, Grace Edwards, Trudy Potts, Frank James Jr Dosher, Gary Lee Jr, and Sharla Jean.
Joyce is survived by children, Gary (Janet) Dosher, Mike Dosher, and Laura Dosher; grandchildren, Jared (Suzanne) Dosher, Danielle, Ashley (Chris) Pipkin, Brandon Lunsford, Molly Muennink, Josh (Eva) Lunsford, and Mathew (Leslie) Lunsford; great grandchildren; Savanna, Matti, Ayden, Trinity, Hendrix, Braden, Adyn, Bryson, Carli, Jonathan Trinity and Elizabeth.
An intimate graveside service will be held on October 23, 2020, at Sunset Terrace Cemetery in Farwell, Texas at 1:00pm (TX). Help us celebrate the life of Joyce by writing your favorite story about this incredible little lady and emailing it to service@steedtodd.com
(Subject line Joyce Story), or by bringing it with you to her service to share with Joyce's loved ones.
We ask that you please wear a mask to keep the family and close friends safe as we continue through the covid-19 epidemic.
Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home.