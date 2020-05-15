Betty Louise Bell, 93, of Clovis, NM passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Plains Regional Medical Center. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Betty was born March 18, 1927 in Shattuck, OK to Lloyd and Allie (Boman) Coffman. She worked as a cook for Snazzy Pig, Yucca Café, Twin Cronnie's, and Vaugn Café. After retirement she loved to cook hot meals, bake breads, and make pies for family, friends, and neighbors to enjoy everyday. She enjoyed ironing, sewing, cooking baking and gardening. Betty loved spending time in her garden growing fresh vegetables, and taking care of her flowers. She loved telling jokes, her family will always remember her quick-wit.
Survivors include: her daughter; Deborah Hollifield of Clovis, NM, two sons; Greg Bell (Sandy) of Clovis, NM, and Terry Bell (Julie) of Republic, MO, sister Markie Kinny (Don) of Skytook OK, seven grandchildren; Brian Downing (Jill) of Hunting Beach, CA, Jason Bell of Clovis, NM, Daniel Bell of Grand Junction, CO, Joel Bell of Montose, CO, Mara Ruckman of Republic, MO, John Dickie of Franklin, TN, and Annie Jo Dickie of Pensacola, FL, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; Lloyd and Allie Coffman, three sisters; Ritta Barnes, Neoma Matthews, and Laura Braley, and brother; Lloyd Coffman, Jr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.