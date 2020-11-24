Funeral services for Betty Pool, 87, of Portales, will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Dean Turvaville officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Michael Dalley, Landon Dalley, Sam Pool, Tristen Pool, Treven Pool, Richard Hipp, Donny Putman, Jerry Palmer, Myles Hussman, Gavin Anguiano and Braden Hipp serving as pallbearers. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may send them to the New Mexico Baptist Children's Home, P O Box 629, Portales, NM 88130. The family will receive guests prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the church. In addition, the family will be gathering at the home of Ronda and Don Dalley, 1609 E. 21st St. in Clovis.
The family would like to express deep appreciation to Jane and Brian Mount, as well as to the caring and loving staff at Wheatland Assisted Living in Clovis for all of their attention and care over the past years.
Due to the current restrictions of large gatherings, we will be providing live stream for the service. Simply go to our website, wheelermortuary.net
, and click on Mrs. Pool's obituary. At the bottom of her page you will find a button that says to click here to watch the service. In addition, it will be on the website for your convenience for an additional 90 days.
Betty Jeanette Pool was born July 24, 1933, in Morton, TX to the home of Avis (Lawson) and J. W. "Jake" Holloman, and died November 23, 2020, in Clovis, NM. The Holloman family moved to Portales when Betty was a girl, and she graduated from Portales High School in 1951. On July 16, 1952, in Portales, she was married to Leland Pool. They farmed in the Bethel community for more than 50 years. Betty was the perfect farm wife, working alongside her husband in the fields, hoeing, driving peanut trucks to the mill, just doing whatever was needed at the time. In addition, she worked tirelessly keeping her family well cared for. She and Leland attended countless sporting events and other activities for their children and grandchildren. Her family was her first priority.
She and her husband were members of the Bethel Baptist Church for 53 years, until it disbanded in 2008. During those years, in addition to serving as church secretary, Betty taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes. She was active in the WMU, and was always ready to help anyone who needed it. She cooked meals for people, drove them to doctor's appointments, and served whenever and wherever she was needed.
Betty was also active in the Bethel Homemaker's Club. She raised a large garden and canned the produce. She also enjoyed sewing. At the county fair, in addition to putting in her own entries, she helped with the judging. Betty was always busy.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Vonna Pool of Burleson, TX and Don and Ronda Pool of Clovis, NM; two daughters and sons-in-law, Laquitha and Tim Crozier of Lubbock, TX and Ronda and Don Dalley of Clovis, NM; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; as well as other family members and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her beloved husband, Leland who died November 21, 2018, after more than 66 years of marriage.
Services have been entrusted to Wheeler Mortuary of Portales, Inc. wheelermortuary.net