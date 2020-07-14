Bill Odegaard, 81, of Clovis, NM passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 am on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Hollene Cemetery, 451 Curry Road 36, Hollene, NM, with Chuck Odegaard officiating. Billy Wayne Odegaard, Trevor Owen, Dusty James Odegaard, Matthew Rikky Odegaard, Austin Adam, Tim Lee, Dusty Bass, and all of his grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Bill was born October 16, 1938, in Egeland, ND, to Peter Gilhart Odegaard and Mae Elizabeth Rasmussen Odegaard. He married Mary Evelyn Sagely May 7, 1965, in Ft. Sumner, NM. Bill served in the US Navy from 1955 to 1959. He went to work at J&R Body Shop in Clovis, NM. In 1972, he opened Bill's Auto Service. Bill was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Clovis, NM.
Survivors include: his wife; Mary Evelyn Odegaard, three sisters; Polly Nikolaison of Kalispell, MT, Lucy Gau of Fargo, ND, and Doris Johnson of Cando, ND, three daughters; Marie (Bob) Black of Clovis, NM, Barbara (Jerry) Walker of Charleston, IL, and Pat Odegaard (Brad Cravin) of Clovis, NM, four sons; Lyle Cattrell of Clovis, NM, Curtis Cattrell (Renee Kerz) of Charleston, IL, Johnny Wayne (PJ) Odegaard of Clovis, NM, and Roger (Paula) Odegaard, 10 grandchidlren; Wayne (Johanna) Plummer of Hendersonville, TN, Charolette (Wes) Davis of Charleston, IL, Kristy Cattrell (Jason Davis) of Charleston, IL, Billy Wayne (Amy) Odegaard, of Levonia, MI, Zabrina Cattrell of Clovis, NM, Cambry Odegaard (Dusty Bass), Amber (Trevor) Owen of Clovis, NM, Dusty James (Michala) Odegaard of Clovis, NM, Rusti Cattrell of Altamont, IL, and Matthew Rikky Odegaard of Clovis, NM, nine great-grandchildren; Carley Coffey, Dylan Coffey, Austin (Alyssa) Adams, Christian Adams, Samuel James Bass, Eva Marie Plummer, Jersey Reid, Jonathon Reed, and Jaxon Delaney, and great-great-grandchild; Axel Adams. He was preceded in death by: his parents; Peter and Mae Odegaard, five brothers; Bud Odegaard, Howard "Dutch" Odegaard, Al Odegaard, Everett Odegaard, Don Odegaard, and Robert Odegaard, three sisters; Luella Schaefer, Florence Nikolaison, and Anna Mae Odegaard, a granddaughter; Rikki Ann Brazell, and his first wife; Wanda Novella Odegaard.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com.