Bill Young, Billy Ray to some, of Amarillo, formerly of Belen, NM and Clovis, NM passed away April 14, 2020 in Amarillo. Private family burial will be held at Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon, TX handled by Rector Funeral Home of Amarillo. Bill was born in Memphis, TX on January 10, 1927. Bill was a member of The Greatest Generation and served overseas during WW II. After the war and discharge Bill married Helen of Lakeview, TX in 1947. They soon moved to Belen, NM where Bill started a farm and began his career with the then Santa Fe RR. They raised their family in Belen before moving to Clovis, NM where he retired from the now BNSF RR after a 36 year career. After retirement the couple moved to Amarillo, TX. Bill was a farmer and enjoyed gardening as well as taking up flying and earning his private pilot license. Bill also earned a Ham radio operator license.
Bill has been a member of the Church Christ in Belen, 16th Street Church of Christ in Clovis and
San Jacinto Church of Christ in Amarillo.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife Helen and daughter Rhonda Gayle.
Bill is survived by his four children - daughter Joy and husband Steve of Amarillo, TX; 3 sons - Roy and wife Inez of Argyle, TX, Mark and wife Gina of Albuquerque, NM and Mike and wife Julie of Mansfield, TX; 8 grandchildren; Kristi, Jarrid, Joshua, Shannon, Brandon, Amy, Becca and Paul and 12 great grandchildren with another on the way.
A memorial service for Bill will will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to be notified of the service please contact [email protected]
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 19, 2020