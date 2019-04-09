Billie Jean Hardin, 89, of Clovis, NM died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Plains Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, April 15, 2019, at First Christian Church. Cremation has taken place.

Jean was born March 21, 1930, in Clovis, NM to William Prince and Minnie Ayers Prince. She married Teddy Lee Hardin June 16, 1950, in Clovis, NM. She retired in 1982 as an advertising typesetter for the Clovis News Journal. Jean was a member of First Christian Church, Fairfield Extension Club, and Telephone Pioneers #117. She enjoyed crafting, going camping, and going to her grandchildren's games and activities.

Survivors include her two sons; William (Denis Kitto) Doyle Hardin of Pennsylvania, and Dudley (Barbara) Hardin of Clovis, NM, daughter; Sandra K. Ward of San Diego, CA, two sisters; Francis Simon of Clovis, NM, and Helen (Ron) Caudle of Idaho, two brothers; Buddy (Geri) Prince of Texico, NM and Bobby Sheryl) Prince of Scottsdale, AZ, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; Teddy Hardin, and parents; William and Minnie Prince.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 10, 2019