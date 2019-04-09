Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Hardin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Jean (Prince) Hardin


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billie Jean (Prince) Hardin Obituary
Billie Jean Hardin, 89, of Clovis, NM died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Plains Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, April 15, 2019, at First Christian Church. Cremation has taken place.
Jean was born March 21, 1930, in Clovis, NM to William Prince and Minnie Ayers Prince. She married Teddy Lee Hardin June 16, 1950, in Clovis, NM. She retired in 1982 as an advertising typesetter for the Clovis News Journal. Jean was a member of First Christian Church, Fairfield Extension Club, and Telephone Pioneers #117. She enjoyed crafting, going camping, and going to her grandchildren's games and activities.
Survivors include her two sons; William (Denis Kitto) Doyle Hardin of Pennsylvania, and Dudley (Barbara) Hardin of Clovis, NM, daughter; Sandra K. Ward of San Diego, CA, two sisters; Francis Simon of Clovis, NM, and Helen (Ron) Caudle of Idaho, two brothers; Buddy (Geri) Prince of Texico, NM and Bobby Sheryl) Prince of Scottsdale, AZ, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; Teddy Hardin, and parents; William and Minnie Prince.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now