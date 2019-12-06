|
Billie Taliaferro age 87, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at Farwell Care and Rehabilitation, in Farwell. A graveside service will be held at, Fairlawn Cemetery Chapel, 1607 N Washington Ave, Elk City, OK, Monday December 9, 2019, at 1:00pm CST.
Billie was born, February 13, 1932, to William Jacob and Ethel Louise (Matthews) Sandusky, in Sayre, OK. She married Eldean Taliaferro, on March 13, 1948, Oroville, CA. Billie enjoyed traveling, listening to music, and working crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include four sons; Dean (Patricia) Taliaferro, Terry Taliaferro, Greg (Lee Anne) Taliaferro, Kim (Tina) Taliaferro, two daughters; Debbie (Robert) Ohlsson, and Beverly (Wayne) Russell, one brother; Harold Sandusky, ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband; Eldean Taliaferro, parents; William and Ethel Sandusky, grandson; Jeremiah Ohlsson, and three brothers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to, Muffley Funeral Home, (575)762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 8, 2019