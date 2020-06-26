Billy Berl Crouch – Age 86, the oldest son born to Dick and Ruby May Crouch, came into the world on March 20,1934, in Amarillo, TX. He went to his eternal home at 4:52 am on Friday June 19, 2020, at his home in Fort Selden, NM surrounded by family.
Bill grew up on farms and ranches in Texas and Eastern New Mexico. He worked on construction crews running heavy equipment, and had other jobs before starting in sales. His sales career focused primarily on agriculture; selling animal health products, liquid feed and more to the ranchers and dairies throughout New Mexico, parts of Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. For years he owned and operated a feed store in Clovis, NM before moving to Las Cruces, NM. He went to work with Price & Co. selling real estate, mostly farms and ranches, and all the while still working for Ag Specialties, selling products to the dairies, and worked for PM Ag Products selling liquid feed to ranchers and dairies. He also owned and maintained a small mobile home park in the Fort Selden area north of Las Cruces.
Bill served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956. During his time in the Navy aboard the USS Curtis he participated in a top-secret military mission. On May 15, 1955, he participated in Operation WigWam, the largest ever underwater A-Bomb test. This took place 500 miles off the coast of San Diego, CA in the Pacific Ocean.
Bill enjoyed a cold beer now and then, and spending time with family and friends throughout the years. He loved country music and the local bands. He and Donna have danced a lot of miles together at the night spots around Las Cruces with family and friends. Some great times were had at places that are no longer open. More recently some great times have been had at the Trails West mobile home park community center, Beverly Hills Hall, and some great Sunday afternoons at Sparky's in Hatch.
Bill enjoyed visiting with friends and family right to the end. Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services at this time. However, we are planning a big celebration of life party to take place at a later time.
Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother, sister Jean Burns, brothers-in-law Gerald Baxley, John Burns and Arron Bussell, his first wife Zua Gae, and son Greg Crouch.
Bill is survived by his loving wife and partner of 30 years, Donna, of the family home; sister, Beverly Bussell of Arlington, TX; Darrol Childers of Amarillo, TX who was the brother he never had; daughter-in-law, Mary Crouch of Fayetteville, AK; son, Randy Crouch of Las Cruces, NM; three other children he loved deeply: Delane Dunagan (Ramon) of Benson, AZ, Charla Turner of Hatch, NM and Leo Turner of Silver City, NM; grand children: Dakota Crouch (Alyssa) of Ruidoso, NM, Daniel Dunagan of Benson, AZ, Sandanee Turner (Robert) of Las Cruces, NM, R'Shae Turner (Ryan) of Benson, AZ, Brittney Turner (Curt) of Yuma, AZ.; three great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, their families, lots of special cousins, and a host of friends.
We would also like to mention doctors who have stood beside us, not only with medical care, but have become close with all the comfort and support they gave Bill and the family: Chinenye Osuorji, M.D., Robert Graor, M.D., Alejandro Arzabala, M.D., and Ikenna Osuorji, M.D.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.