Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Blackman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Don Blackman


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Don Blackman Obituary
Billy Don Blackman passed away peacefully at his residence in Tennessee on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born in Portales, NM on September 4, 1952 and was 66 years of age.
He was a loving friend to all that new him. The funeral was Sunday, August 4th in Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, AJ Blackman and Mary Belle Wortham Blackman, and his sister Roxie Carol Blackman Green. He is survived by his wife Debra Blackman of TN, sister Glenda (Katie) Gilkison and husband Butch of KS, son Steven Kincannon Jr, daughter Alison Kincannon, son Justin Hardin, daughter De Anna Hardin, son Jackie Blackman, daughter Angie Kutscher, and several grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by niece Stephanie Brown and husband Richard of NM, nephew Brian Green of TX, nephew Jeffrey Green and wife Theresa of TX, niece Mary Smith and husband Chip of KS, and nephew Adam Gilkison and wife Nichole of KS. He is also survived by several cousins.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.