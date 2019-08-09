|
|
Billy Don Blackman passed away peacefully at his residence in Tennessee on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born in Portales, NM on September 4, 1952 and was 66 years of age.
He was a loving friend to all that new him. The funeral was Sunday, August 4th in Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, AJ Blackman and Mary Belle Wortham Blackman, and his sister Roxie Carol Blackman Green. He is survived by his wife Debra Blackman of TN, sister Glenda (Katie) Gilkison and husband Butch of KS, son Steven Kincannon Jr, daughter Alison Kincannon, son Justin Hardin, daughter De Anna Hardin, son Jackie Blackman, daughter Angie Kutscher, and several grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by niece Stephanie Brown and husband Richard of NM, nephew Brian Green of TX, nephew Jeffrey Green and wife Theresa of TX, niece Mary Smith and husband Chip of KS, and nephew Adam Gilkison and wife Nichole of KS. He is also survived by several cousins.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 11, 2019