Billy Joe Baldwin, age 68, lost his battle with cancer on September 9, 2019.
Billy Joe was born in Clovis, New Mexico on June 30th, 1951, to Bill Baldwin and Dorothy Cromer. He graduated from Clovis High School in 1969 and shortly afterward moved to Oklahoma, where he resided until July 2019, when he moved back to Clovis.
He was preceded in death by both his parents; brother, Daniel Baldwin; and his oldest son, Bobby Dean Baldwin.
Survivors include two sons, Daryl (Cassandra) Baldwin of OK, and Joshua Baldwin of the home; one daughter, Haley Baldwin of OK; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a heart and love for children and raised numerous other children and loved them as his own, including Sandy Juarez, Rhonda York, Melissa Harris, and James Baldwin, all of OK. He is also survived by his stepmother, Collene Baldwin of Clovis, NM; three brothers, David (Sherrie) Baldwin of Friona, TX, Robert (Sherry) Baldwin of Wellston, OK, and Joseph Baldwin of Davenport, OK; four sisters, Cathy Reese of Clovis, NM; Judy (Louis) Powell of Mobile, AL; Beverly (Larry) Johnson of Hugo, OK, and June (Isiah) Jeter of Clovis, NM.
Billy Joe helped anyone in need of help, regardless of the circumstances. His life was filled with many friends and family who loved him and will miss him deeply.
A very special thank you goes to Compassus Hospice, who took such good care of Billy Joe and made his life much more comfortable and pleasant.
Billy Joe touched so many lives and will be missed by all who knew him.
An open celebration of his life will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, September 21st, 2019, at the Clovis Church of God (307 North Lea Street in Clovis, NM).
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 15, 2019