Billy Joe Shaw, 89, beloved Husband, Father and "Big Grandad" was called to his eternal resting place on September 16, 2020. He was born in SW Oklahoma on December 14, 1930, to William Dennis Shaw and Lona (Woodward) Shaw. He grew up with one brother and four sisters in the depths of poverty during the Great Depression where farming and hunting provided the family's meager needs. After marrying the love of his life, with 2 young boys and another on the way, he made a leap of faith by moving to Clovis NM in 1955 to seek more opportunities to provide for his family. After a few jobs to make ends meet, Bill was manager of 3-Way Chemical and employed by Spray-Gro Irrigation before partnering with Arthur Moorman to start A & B Farm Supply, later buying out a competitor to form Star Chemical. Following his passion, Bill began farming locally in 1968, later buying a farm SW of Ranchvale NM. Bill never met a stranger, enjoyed hunting and fishing, took his family to the lake almost every weekend and taught 100s of people how to water ski. He loved to spend time at his lake house, especially with family and friends and was famous for the quality produced by his homemade fish fryer. Bill was an active member of the Shriners and was selected as "Shriner of the Year" in 2003. Above all else, Bill loved his family the most, demonstrated by his strong work ethic to provide for his family and his generous actions on a daily basis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, all siblings and one granddaughter, Hollee Plyler.

Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gerry, of the home; 3 sons - David (Sandy) in Dallas TX, Dennis (Sherry) in Clovis NM, Dale in Albuquerque NM; daughter Dena Plyler in Clovis NM; daughter-in-law Kathi Shaw in Clovis NM; 6 grandchildren - Nikki Payton in Frisco TX, Richard Shaw (Stephanie), William Shaw (Stephanie), Casey Shaw (Sarah), Rance Plyler, all in Clovis NM, Derek Shaw (Aubree) in Phoenix AZ and 17 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service was held Saturday, September 19th, 2:00 pm at West 21st St Church of Christ in Clovis NM.

Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store