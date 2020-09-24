Billy Neil Williams went to join his Lord and Savior and to rejoin his beloved Jo Ann on September 15, 2020, just short of his 90th birthday. Born in Clovis, NM on November 12, 1930, Billy was the son of Roy and Zola Williams. A lifelong resident of Clovis and a proud graduate of Clovis High School, Billy had served in the Navy as part of the Seabees from 1950 to 1954. He married Jo Ann Williams on December 7, 1951, while serving in the Navy. Upon returning to Clovis after his service, Billy began farming north of town. In 1970 he sold the farm and purchased and managed the Rodeway Inn until 1978. Billy worked in sales for a number of years, including brokering sales of farm and ranch properties in New Mexico and as a sales associate for Watson Motors in Clovis. He served on the Clovis Municipal School District Board of Education for 19 years. He was a lifelong member of the 21st Street Church of Christ in Clovis. Although a participant in a bridge club for several years, when pressed on the subject, Billy would admit that he did not enjoy the game, but "…did it for Jo Ann." Billy did enjoy many fishing trips with friends. He was active in Rotary for many years, and in his later years devoted considerable time and resources to the Clovis Lighthouse Mission, volunteering to assist in preparing and serving meals and donating goods and funding to support its efforts.
In addition to the loss of wife Jo Ann in 2010 after 591/2 years of marriage, Billy was preceded in death by his brother, Jackie; sister, LaDena Zinn; and infant brother, James.
He is survived by 4 children, Laura (Quentin) Smith, Mark Williams, Brad (Jan) Williams and Jeff (Debby) Williams. Billy had10 wonderful grandchildren, Jeremy (Candee) Williams, Ryan (Lori) Williams, Kyle (Sonja) Williams, DeLani Williams, Tanner (Jennifer) Williams, Kelli (Kevin) Watterson, Toby (Jacque) Williams, Tonja (Dan) Troncoso, Tori Williams, Erica (Charlie Bernal) Williams. Other survivors include 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews living in New Mexico and elsewhere.
A private memorial service will be held with Ken Cable officiating. Cremation and funeral services are being handled by the Ellis Funeral Homes in Muleshoe, Texas, and interested parties are encouraged to visit the website at www.ellisfuneral homes.com/
to express condolences or recall memories of Billy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the New Mexico Christian Children's Home in memory of Billy and Jo Ann. Donations can be made online at: https://nmcch.org/donate/.