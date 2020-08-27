Blanche Boyd, 88 a resident of the Fort Sumner valley peacefully passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales, New Mexico.
Blanche was born January 26, 1932, in Littlefield, Texas. One of fourteen children born to the home of George C. and Elizabeth (Gleaton) Anderson. She was raised in Fort Sumner where she attended school, graduating with the Class of 1950. Blanche worked as an Operator for Southwest Telephone Company from 1950-1953. She married Howard L. Boyd on September 12, 1952, in Roswell, New Mexico. They traveled for many years with Howard's work as an oil company Pipeline Engineer and Inspector. They made their home in Bloomfield, NM before settling in Fort Sumner in 1971.
Blanche was a longtime member of Eastern Star where she held several offices in the organization. Blanche was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Sumner.
Blanche is preceded in death by her parents, George and Elizabeth Anderson; her husband ,Howard Boyd in 1992; a grandson, Darrel Leonard Luce in 1987; three brothers, Joe Anderson, Carl Anderson, M.J. "Mose" Anderson; eight sisters, L.G. Sinclair, Thelma Anderson, Jewell Sasser, Mae Hodge, Dorothy Helen Neuman, Eva Teal, Fern Hay, and Frances Nahlovsky.
Survivors include a daughter, Donna Luce and husband Dennis of La Lande, NM; three sons, Glen "Shine" Boyd of Fort Sumner, Carl "Cotton" Boyd and his wife Linda of Fort Sumner, Mark "Pete" Boyd of Portales; a sister, Wanda Mechnig and husband Bill of Oklahoma, and Doug Anderson and wife Shelby of Gaston, Indiana; a brother in law, George Hay of Portales. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and their families, Pete and Shania Boyd (Colby, London, Silas), Adam and Crystal Boyd (Nicholas, Allison), Keri Boyd, Justin and Crystal Boyd (Clayton, Logan), DeAnn and Ned Kiehne (Kalihann), DeLane and Sam Fech (Carson, Cealy, Colton Zane), DeLisa "George" and Michael Hodges (Matthew), and Dusty Luce. Other survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation hours for family and friends will be held at the Chavez Funeral Home from 1pm to 6pm Friday, August 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Fort Sumner with Rev. Wayne Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the family plot, Fort Sumner Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Justin Boyd, Pete Boyd, Adam Boyd, Dusty Luce, Sam Fech, Ned Kiehne, and Michael Hodges. Honorary bearer will be Ancil Locke.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Social Distancing guidelines, church seating is limited. We ask that you keep Blanche and her family in your prayers. You may leave a tribute, share a favorite memory, or sign the online guestbook at www.chavezfuneralhome.com
www.chavezfuneralhome.com>
Contributions in memory of Blanche Boyd may be made to Fort Sumner Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 180, Fort Sumner, NM 88119.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home 830 N. Fifth Street, Fort Sumner, New Mexico. (575) 355-2311