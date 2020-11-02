Bob Anderson of Farwell was called home by his Savior on October 31. 2020. Steed Todd Funeral Home will conduct his funeral service on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. cst at the First Baptist Church of Farwell.

A viewing will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST at the Steed Todd Funeral Home in Clovis.

He was born November 6, 1924, in Deming, N.M., to Gabe D. and Belva Anderson. After the birth of his sister, Meredith, Gabe moved his family -- sons Penny and Bob and sisters Therese and Marilyn, to start a new life, and a new bank, Security State, in Texico-Farwell.

Bob began school in Texico when he was 4 years old, going with his older brother Penny and older sister Therese. His family then moved to Farwell where he finished school when he was 16 and began his college years at Texas A&M College.

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor occurred a month after his 17th birthday and Anderson joined the U.S. Army along with the entire Aggie Corps of Cadets. He completed his training as an Airborne Infantryman assigned to the Glider Corps. They landed in Cherbourg, France, following the Normandy invasion, and his Glider Corps was reassigned to the 82nd Airborne Division.

After Germany's surrender, his division returned to America to train for the invasion of Japan, an operation that was never necessary because Japan surrendered after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Anderson and millions of other young men and women were then discharged from military service and he returned to Farwell in 1946.

He began working at Security State Bank as a teller when he was not back at Texas A&M finishing off his degree. It was in 1946 that he met another Army veteran, Carrie Lane Levins. They married in 1949.

His life thereafter was filled with being the father to a growing family of two sons, Bob Scott and Will, and two daughters, Meredith and Caroline. He and his wife saw sites around the world and, both pilots, flew themselves across the Midwest. Most of Farwell's proudest enterprises today are the result of their direction of funding and construction. Bob worked at Security State Bank, for over half a century, retiring as its president.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sisters; daughter Meredith, and grandson Henry Farmer. He lost the love of his life, Carrie Lane, in 2014.

He is survived by his sons Bob Scott and wife Carolyn; Will and wife Ginger; daughter Caroline and husband Bill; grandchildren Scott Martin, Shannon Martin, Meredith Dixon, Lindsey Vanderburg, Jayme Whiting, Courtney Reid, and Claire Anderson, and 21 great-grandchildren.

His family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Farwell Scholarship Fund.





