Funeral services for Bob Burnworth, 75, of Portales, will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 22, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Portales, with Pastor Buddy Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Scott Sharp, Ted Blair, Galacion Arce, Jr., Jonathan Sherman, Adam Burnworth and Daun Medaris serving as pallbearers. Jaime Sierra and Rich Burke have been named as honorary pallbearers.

Robert W. Burnworth was born March 13, 1944, in Roswell, NM to the home of Anise (Show) and Franklin Burnworth, and died at his home in Portales on July 17, 2019. Bob was a 1962 graduate of Roswell High School. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy. Following his discharge, he took a job in Alaska where he worked as a technician on IBM computers. In 1969, he enrolled at Eastern New Mexico University, and earned a BS in Computer Science. It was while he was attending Eastern that he met Linda Lee Newton, and they were married on September 27, 1970. She preceded him in death in the late 1970's. On June 14, 1980, he was married to Bonnie Figg.

Following his graduation from Eastern, he began working for the local cable television company. He was eventually promoted to the Manager's position which he held until 1996. For the following ten years, Bob was employed in the Roosevelt County Health Department. He had been retired since 2006.

Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where he was an active member of the Bell Choir. He was a regular at several local coffee shops where he spent hours visiting with his many friends. Bob served as Treasurer for the local Crime Stoppers chapter, and as Chaplain for the VFW.

He is survived by his son, Adam Burnworth of Portland, OR; his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Jonathan Sherman of Portales; a step-daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Neal Wells of CA; five grandchildren, Linda Angelica Arce, Galacion Arce, Jr., Caleb Wells, Namoi Wells, and Karianna Wells; two great-grandchildren, Braxton Robert Arce and Galacion "J.J." Arce III with another great-grandchild expected in October; a brother, Wayne (Faye) Burnworth of Visalia, CA; a sister, Faye Creagh of Phoenix, AZ; and a sister-in-law, Anna (Mrs. Ralph) Burnworth of Roswell, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Ralph, Dale and Dewey Burnworth and two sisters, Frieda Cook and Lula "Lu" Coll.

