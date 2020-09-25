Bobby G. Shafer, 84, beloved husband, father, brother and friend peacefully passed away on September 12, 2020, in Boise, Idaho.

Bob was born on October 1, 1935, in Dora, New Mexico. The third of four boys to Matison and Neoma (Todd) Shafer, he as continuously a source of humorous stories and contrary antics to those around him; most especially his two older brothers, Douglas and Max, and his younger brother D.K.

At Center, Bob was a stand-out player on his high school basketball team which eventually earned him a scholarship to Eastern New Mexico University. After leaving ENMU, he joined the US Army and eventually settled in the Mountain Home, Idaho area where he was a Electrician until his retirement.

Anyone who knew Bob remembers his infectious smile and is sure to have a story of one of his ornery pranks, or a kindhearted gesture he made. He gave as good as he got and always enjoyed a good laugh. He was loved and revered by those who had the good fortune to know him.

Bob was an active member of the Mountain Home Elks Lodge and the Glenns Ferry Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Goldie of 45 years; his son, Donnie Shafer and wife, Debbie Brown; daughters, Gail Jurgens and her husband, Lonnie, Linda Jones and her husband, Chris; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; his brother, Donald K. Shafer of Portales/Clovis; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by one son, Mike Logan; as well as his parents; and 2 brothers, Max Shafer and Douglas Shafer.

A memorial services will be held in his honor at 11:00 am on September 25, 2020, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home, Idaho.

Rest assured, Bob is currently dancing away with a smile on his face and a beer in his hand, plotting his next caper.



