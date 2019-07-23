Bobbye Reamer Neff passed away and arrived at her Heavenly home, on July 16, 2019, in Clovis, New Mexico at the age of 83.

Miss Bobbye Reamer Neff was born on February 1, 1936, and had two loving parents, Eula Marie and John Paul Neff.

Bobbye was a loving daughter and cousin, a lifelong resident of Clovis, NM, attended Clovis High School, and was a member of First United Methodist Church, for many wonderful years.

During her life, Bobbye was a committed volunteer along with her mother at the Plains Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. She enjoyed craft projects with her mother, Marie, making Christmas ornaments and keeping the art of quilting alive. Bobbye enjoyed hunting for arrowheads with both of her parents growing up.

Miss Bobbye Reamer was preceded in death by her parents Eula Marie and John Paul Neff, and her aunts Jane Paul of Westminster, CA, and Cristene "Frit" Anderson of Criena, CA.

Surviving sweet Bobbye are her cousins, Jay (Deana) Neff of Clovis, Maryl Neff of Amarillo, TX, David Neff of Clovis, Robert (Denise) Neff of Edgewood, Nikki (Jeff) McGalliard of Quakertown, PA; several other local cousins who assisted in her care, Lynda Lou (Jerry) Hutcheson of Los Gatos, CA, Harriet (Jeff) Pino of Albuquerque, Becky

(Steve) Korenek of Brownwood, TX, Kay (Hal) Shaw of Brownwood, TX, John Barry Paul of Westminster CA; and extended Neff family; Peggy Neff of Clovis.

The loving family is asking for donations to Plains Regional Medical Center in Bobbye Reamer's name to the Auxiliary Center or to Shrines Hospital for Children.

Services are in care of Steed Todd Funeral Home. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 24, 2019