Brenda Marie Hall, 69, of Portales, NM passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Mission Garden of Memories, with Nick Cody officiating. Robert Hall Jr., Michael Hall, Nick Chalker, Tracyn Romans, Jeff Romans, and Skyla Hall will serve as pallbearers. Tyler Romans, Jaden Hall, and Taylor Romans will be honorary pallbearers.
Brenda was born October 4, 1951 in Hope, AR to Benjamin Thomas Ward and Katie Marie Biddle. She married Robert Hall. Brenda loved dancing, gardening, and fishing at the lake. She wanted to share with the world that she had a blast.
Survivors include: her two sons; Robert Hall Jr. (Cassandra) of Odessa, TX and Michael Hall (Barbara) of Texico, NM, daughter; Shawna Chalker (Nick) of Clovis, NM, seven grandchildren; Tracy Hobbs (Robert), Harly Balderas (Brandon), Alexandra Hall (Tristen Wilkins), Skyla Hall, Jaden Hall, Taelynn Hall, and Kylie Chalker, bonus son; Jeff Romans, and bonus grandchildren; Taylor Romans, Tyler Romans, and Tracyn Romans. She was preceded in death by her parents; Benjamin and Katie Ward, and husband; Robert Hall.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com