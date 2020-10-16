Dr. Bruce A. Cross died in his home in Clovis, New Mexico on October 11, 2020. He was 66 years old and had been battling cancer. In his final days, Bruce was surrounded by his wife Linda Cross, family and friends.
Bruce was born on February 16, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois to Harry and Lois Cross. The oldest of five children, Bruce grew up in a loving home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A well spent childhood included playing outside, attending church and learning the value of hard work. Bruce embraced his education. He excelled in academics in high school and at St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota. From an early age, Bruce knew that he wanted to be a Doctor. He was honored to be accepted into medical school at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Upon graduation, and following a residency program in Ohio, Bruce served as a Doctor in the United States Air Force. In 1984, Bruce was stationed at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico. After completing his service with the Air Force, having fallen in love with the community, Bruce chose to stay and practice medicine in Clovis. He opened Women's Medical Center in 1987. Bruce was honored to work with many great medical professionals over the years including his medical partners. Bruce was heartened to know that his partners and the staff at Women's Medical Center will continue to serve the community for many years to come. Due to Bruce's dedication to his patients and the hospital, Plains Regional Medical Center has named a portion of the Women's Unit in his honor. As evidenced by an immense outpouring of support being received by the family, Bruce has touched many lives in his community. "Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of Humanity" - Hippocrates.
Bruce was a committed husband. Bruce and Linda loved to travel and spent much time together in the Florida Keys. Bruce was very supportive of his five children and truly enjoyed his grandchildren. Bruce became a great grandfather just prior to his passing.
Bruce is survived by his father; siblings; wife, Linda Cross; children Kelley Kennedy, Nick Cross, Kim Cross and Ben Cross; daughter-in-law Cristy Cross; grandchildren Nicole Kennedy, Nathan Kennedy, Benson Cross, Liam Cross and Chloe Cross; and great granddaughter Lochlann Kennedy Read. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother and his son Andy Cross.
Much of Bruce's family lives outside the state of New Mexico. For this reason, in line with Bruce's wishes, and due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 virus, a virtual service will be held on October 24, 2020, at 11:00am (MST) with son, Ben Cross officiating.
To view the live stream you will visit SteedTodd.com
, click into the Dr. Cross obituary, scroll to the bottom, and there will be a link to click to watch his virtual memorial service.
Dr. Cross was and will always be a hero to the Clovis community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Center at PRMC, Clovis, NM.