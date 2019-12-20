|
|
Calvin Robert Neumann, 87, of Clovis, NM passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home. He was born August 6, 1932 in Elgin, ND to John and Christina (Bhiche) Neumann.
Calvin came to Clovis, NM with the military when he got stationed at Cannon AFB. Calvin and friends of his went to Al's Diner at 7th and Main where he met his beautiful wife, Regina. Calvin and Regina married in 1955 and had three children; Timii, Jamii, and Calvin II. They were married for 48 years before being widowed in 2003.
In that time Calvin started and finished his law degree and built an amazing career with 20+ years as the district Public Defender as well as other successful endeavors. He served on many boards and served on several local and State Positions. In the late 90's Calvin turned his focus to bringing the drug court program to the 9th Judicial District. Neumann, along with others in the law community, brought the program here and it has been changing lives ever since. Calvin retired in 2004 and then proceeded to Volunteer 14 years to the Drug Court Program.
Calvin had many passions, anyone who knew him knew that his family came first, they were passion #1. Calvin was more than a son, father, husband, and an amazing attorney. Calvin R. Neumann, had a mild but confident demeanor, was God loving, generous, honorable, humble, and very stoic most of the time. He was also very creative. Calvin will be missed by more then just his family.
Survivors include: his son; Calvin (Stephanie) Newmann, a daughter; Jamii Pyle, three grandchildren; Steven Fulgham, Stevii Humm, and Rickii Pyle, four great-grandchildren; Memphis Fulgham, Brooklyn Page, Makayla Fulgham, and Cory Humm, a nephew; Kenneth Neumann, and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Christina Neumann, wife; Regina Neumann, and daughter; Timii Fulgham.
The family would like to give special thanks and recognition to everyone who selflessly gave more of themselves than we could have ever expected, and dedicated themselves to making his last months more comfortable, memorable, and happy. Jake, Megan, Brian, Shelly, Jim, Martha, Tammy, Mona, Jared, John, and Sistar. Thank you, Calvin II, Stephanie, and Jamii.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneral home.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 22, 2019