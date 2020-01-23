|
A private family service will be held in memory of Kent Hale, 67, at a later time.
Carl Kent Hale was born May 31, 1952, in Lubbock, TX to the home of Olive "Belle" (Smith) and Ellis Delton Hale and died January 21, 2020. Kent grew up in Roosevelt County, and graduated from Elida High School in 1970. He farmed in Roosevelt County for most of his life, and particularly liked growing cotton. Mr. Hale loved horses, and for a time owned some race horses. He was a professing Christian, and for several years he attended Faith Christian Family Church in Clovis.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Austin and Jolene Hale of Portales; a step-son and daughter-in-law, Montie and Michelle Nickels of Savannah, TN; four grandchildren, Jordan (Cameron) Simmons of Clovis, Janae Hale of Portales and Hailey and Lindsay Nickels; a great-grandchild, Bodhi Simmons; a brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Dana Hale and their children, Danelle, Rodney, and Carter of Joshua, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dee Hale.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 26, 2020