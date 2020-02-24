|
Leslie Bruce, 70 of Melrose, NM passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo following a sudden illness. Carl Leslie Bruce was born April 19, 1949, in Clovis to the home of Elton Dean and Winnie Mae (Lansford) Bruce. Carl grew up in Melrose where he attended school. He participated in all school sports and F.F.A. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1967.
Leslie married Patsy Myers on July 21, 1967, in Clovis, New Mexico.
Shortly after graduation Leslie began his career with the Santa Fe Railroad in the signal department. He retired as Supervisor of Signal Maintenance for BNSF in 2001.
Leslie loved his family and his grandchildren were the world to him. He attended all their sporting events, spent time with his family fishing, camping, and water skiing. He once went through an entire 55 gallon drum of fuel piloting his family on a full day of water skiing. Leslie loved being in the driver's seat.
According to his family, Leslie could fix anything, his pickup was always equipped with the tools needed for every job.
Leslie was a member of First Baptist Church in Melrose. He loved his Sunday morning and evening bible class. He always made sure the Melrose Baptist Youth Group and Awanas group were well taken care of.
Leslie is preceded in death by his parents Elton and Winnie Bruce and his mother and father in law Dean and Willie Ruth Myers.
A loving husband, father and grandfather, Leslie will be missed by his wife of 52 years, Patsy Bruce of the family home in Melrose; three children, son Brian Bruce and his wife Tammy of Grants, NM and their children, Cheyenne and Meagan Bruce, Kevyn and Cody McKay, Grace and Kaden Winborg, Trey Bruce, and Beau Bruce; daughter Kari Allen and husband Jim Bob of Melrose, NM their children July and Kyler Miller, Rowdy Allen and Shelby Stone, Sorrell "Sass" Allen; son Dean Bruce and his wife D'Llaynn of Melrose, NM and their son Jaryn Bruce. Also surviving are three great-granddaughters Brenna, Brylee, and Bailey Bruce; a sister Linda Hillis of Farmington, NM; two brothers Bobby Bruce and his wife Donna of Tucumcari, NM, and Johnny Bruce and his wife Donna of Creede, CO; Leslie's two fur babies Camo and Lucy along with a host of other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, February 27, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Melrose, NM with Rev. Durward Wofford officiating. Burial will follow at Melrose Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Leslie's grandchildren Cheyenne Bruce, Kyler Miller, Cody McKay, Rowdy Allen, Kaden Winborg, Trey Bruce, Jaryn Bruce, and Beau Bruce. Honorary bearers will include July Miller, Kevyn McKay, Shelby Stone, Grace Winborg, Sorrell "Sassy" Allen, Meagan Bruce, Brenna Bruce, Brylee Bruce, and Bailey Bruce.
The family welcomes friends to visit at the Bruce family home, 319 9th Street in Melrose.
The family requests memorial contributions in memory of Carl Leslie Bruce to the First Baptist Church Youth Group or the Awanas Group, c/o First Baptist Church, 104 W. Wisconsin, Melrose, NM 88124.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 830 N. Fifth Street, Fort Sumner, New Mexico. (575) 355-2311. To place an online tribute or sign the guestbook visit www.chavezfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 26, 2020