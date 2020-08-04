Church service for Carl Roy Peck, age 70 of Sudan, Texas, is scheduled for 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Sudan with Ross Black of Sudan officiating. Burial will be in Sudan Cemetery. Carl died Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Sudan. He was born August 26, 1949 in Geary, Oklahoma to John W. and Pearl Florence (Frazee) Peck. He married Sue Holman in Juarez, Mexico on October 16, 1968.
Carl, affectionately known as Pa, loved nothing more than spending time with all his family. He was a dedicated employee of Xcel Energy for 44 years. He enjoyed being a faithful supporter of Sudan athletics. More than anything he loved the Lord with all of his heart and never missed an opportunity to bless others or share his faith. He was a member of the Fellowship Christian Church in Sudan. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William Peck.
Carl is survived by his wife, Sue; his son, Terry Peck and his wife, Kristy of Sudan, Texas; his two daughters, Shannon Black and her husband, Ross of Sudan, Texas, and Melanie McNutt and her husband, Glenn of Amarillo, Texas; his sister, Linda Littlejohn of Vale, Oregon; his six grandchildren, Quinci Willoughby and her husband, Andrew, Bailee Strathman and her husband, Jerod, Stormi Peck and her husband, Jon Peters, Allison Black, Bree McNutt and Delanie Black; and his four great-grandchildren, Rylan Willoughby, Pailyn Willoughby, Blakely Willoughby and Ezlyn Peters.
The family suggests memorials be sent to Shelby's Bridge, 1008 E. Hay Street, Sudan, Texas, 79371. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.