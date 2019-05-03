Carlota Maria Chavez, 91, of Clovis, NM passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Retirement Ranch. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm Monday, May 5, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton, Clovis. A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 Thornton, Clovis. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Chruch, 108 Davis, Clovis. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Robert Gonzales Jr., Roger Villanueva, Richard Villanueva, Fermin Rosas Jr., John Chavez, and Oscar Vadaurri will be pallbearers.

Carlota was born February 3, 1928 in El Ceritto, NM to Rogelio Arellanes and Josefita Romero Arellanes. She married Jose Antonio Chavez November 8, 1958 in Villanueva, NM. Carlota was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She loved to cook, garden, can her own garden goods, loved to drink her coffee, and eat fried chicken. Her favorite song was Rancho Grande.

Survivors include: her husband; Tony Chavez, daughter; Liz Chavez (Randy), grandson; Robert Gonzales Jr., nephews; Roger Villanueva and Richard Villanueva, and numerous extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; Rogelio and Josefita Arellanes, two sisters; Maria Rosas and Rita Villanueva, and brother; Benito Arrelanes.

Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 5, 2019