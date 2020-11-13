Carol Chantel Kilmer Lide, 54, of Bovina, Tx passed away October 26th, 2020 in Lubbock, Tx at 11:46pm with family at her side. Chantel was born April 7th, 1966 in Clovis, New Mexico to Dennis Kilmer and Priscilla Arnold- Kleinpeter.

Chantel married Ronnie Ward of Bovina, Tx on June 4th, 1983 in Clovis, New Mexico. They were married for sixteen years and had two children Dustin and Emily and remained lifelong friends.

Chantel married her love Eddie Don Lide of Bovina, Tx April 1st, 2005 in Cozumel, Mexico. They settled outside of Bovina where they both happily continued to raise their precious children.

Chantel is survived by her loving husband Eddie Don Lide and partner of nineteen years, her loving children Dustin Ward of Portales, NM, Alex Lucero of Lubbock, Tx, Emily and Blake Jaggers of Lubbock, Tx and Justin Lide of Bovina, Tx. Chantel had eight wonderful grandchildren, Payton, Matthew, Blake, Case, Gage, Sage, Bennett and Brooks, as well as one granddaughter on the way that she loved dearly. Chantel is also survived by her parents Dennis and Jan Kilmer of Florence, AZ and Priscilla Kleinpeter of Amarillo, Tx, as well as two brothers, Jerry Kleinpeter of Navarre, FL and Jon Klein of Amarillo, Tx. Chantel is also survived by a host of dear aunts, uncles and cousins that meant the world to her.

Chantel is preceded in death by her dad Jerry Kleinpeter, granddaughter Ashtin Ward, grandparents Herschel Dee and Virginia Arnold and Leland and Jay Kilmer.

Chantel grew up in Clovis, NM and graduated from Clovis High. She knew from an early age that she wanted to help people. In 1995 she graduated from West Texas A&M University at the top of her class with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She would go on to utilize her degree in several meaningful and different ways. Chantel was a school nurse in Texico, NM where her children attended. She later would become one of the first SANE nurses in eastern New Mexico, a specialty field of nursing. She then switched gears to emergency medicine. Chantel was an amazing emergency room nurse and charge nurse in Clovis where she taught newer doctors, "showing them the ropes and in and outs of emergency medicine." Chantel loved to teach and as a side gig would teach specialty courses needed in emergency medicine such as CPR, ACLS and PALS. She also became a surgical intensive care nurse and cardiac intensive care nurse. Chantel saved many people's lives throughout her career as a nurse and she influenced other peoples lives even more when it came to the art of healing and the love of medicine. Chantel was a faithful Christian, attending catholic school as a child. However, she felt that she was truly saved by Jesus Christ after a very memorable walk to Emmaus that she completed in Amherst, Tx several years ago.

Chantel was a dedicated mother. First and foremost, she treasured her children and embraced every moment with them and her grandchildren. Chantel lived for adventure as well. She was an avid trout fisher, often referring to herself as, the "trout-master." She loved spending time with her children, darling grandchildren and family during the summers in northern New Mexico where they would hike, fish, and enjoy each other's company. Chantel loved to teach and educate her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews of all her fishing secrets and ways. Chantel also loved to scuba dive. She had a passion for the ocean and sea animals. Her favorite ocean life was sea turtles. She was even referred to by her youngest grandson as "Grandma Turtle." She wore that name proudly. Chantel was a jokester, super quick witted, and loved to laugh. If you ever met Chantel, she would leave a lasting impression on you. Her spirit could and did light up an entire room and was truly an unforgettable individual that was both warm and welcoming. She would refer to herself as a "hippie-chick with a gypsy soul" and that she truly was. She will be deeply and truly missed by many but never forgotten.



