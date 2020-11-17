Carolyn Joy Leinberger, 87, of Clovis, NM passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her home. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm CST on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Lariat, TX with Rev. Thomas N. Reeder Jr. officiating. Please feel free to contact Immanuel Lutehran Church at 575-763-4526 for further information. Scott Blazek, Frank Bean, Wayne Smith, Bill Lincoln, Adam Ball, Brent Webber, Kalin Leinberger, and Fabian Esquibel will be pallbearers. Wayne Cook, Don Boes, Gary Dorazio, Carl Melinat, Howard Leavell, and Charlie Abel will be honorary pallbearers.
Carolyn was born February 22, 1933, in Dodge City, KS to Fred and Irma (Claus) Townson. She then moved to Clovis, NM at a young age where she remained throughout her life. Carolyn was actively involved with Immanuel Lutheran Church as she devoted her life to Christ. She participated in the church choir, LWML, Altar Guild, Lutheran Braille Workers, and secretarial duties with various church groups, as well as a talented soprano soloist.
Carolyn enjoyed learning new things and spending time in the yard and getting her hands dirty, enjoying the gifts that God had given her. She was a seamstress by trade.
Survivors include: her children; Carl W. Leinberger of Arizona, Cheryl A. Leinberger of California, Kenneth E. and Tabitha Leinberger of New Mexico, and Jonathan and Christy Leinberger of Oklahoma, two brothers; Fred Townson of California and James Townson of New Mexico, 13 grandchildren; Kyle, Allie, Eric, Angela, Christopher, Madison, Stephanie, LeAnna, Alyssa, Kalin, Cassie, Sage, and Fabian, and eight; great-grandchildren; Riley, Aiden, Jerelin, Jeselin, Jeremiah, Kyson, Addyson, and Maddox.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Fred and Irma Townson, three sons; Preston Scott Leinberger, Marc Allen Leinberger, and Keith Edward Leinberger, and three sisters; Gail Hampton, Janie Smith, and Linda Daake.
