Graveside services for Cary Vernon Watson, Jr., 76, of Rogers, will be at 10:00 AM, Sat., Jan 4, 2020 in the Causey Cemetery with Myrle Roehr officiating, assisted by Valarie Watson and Tyler Watson. Pallbearers will be Terry Don Watson, Billy Joe Watson, Carry Jae Watson, Koddy Del Watson, Tyler Chance Watson and Sammy Joe Watson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jenalee Nicole Watson, Krystal Lee Ann Watson, Terral Lee Watson, Tanessa Len Watson, Trinity Gene Watson, Courtney Rae Watson, Jestin Cary Watson and Cutter Jade Watson. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may send them to either the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130 or to the Causey Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs Jimmy Nunnaly, Causey, NM 88113.
Cary Vernon Watson, Jr., known to family and friends as either C. V. or Junior, was born Mar. 2, 1943 in Portales to the home of Cary Vernon and Bessie (Sutton) Watson, and passed on January 1, 2020 at his home in Rogers, NM.
Junior was a 1961 graduate of Causey High School. He had lived at his home in Rogers since he was 18 months old. Junior started helping his dad farm full time while in the eighth grade. They grew crops of cotton, hay, milo, sunflowers and wheat. They raised livestock of all kinds and even had a dairy at one time. Junior was a member of the Causey Church of Christ.
On June 3, 1961, in Roswell, he was married to Sabra A. Terral. They had six sons, Rusti Lee, Terry Don, Bill Joe, Scotty Len, Carry Jae and Koddy Del. Junior had 14 grandchildren, Trish, Tracy, Teddy, Sammy Joe (Shelby), Jenalee (Raul), Steven, Krystal, Tyler (Audrey), Terral, Tanessa (Jordan), Trinity, Courtney, Jestin (Kelsey), and Cutter. He had 22 great-grandchildren including, Evelynn, Lezley, Kara, Ayden, Jarrett, Kolten, Janiya, Anastasia, Jonathan, Jordan, Madison, Lane, Lilly, Tucker, Lynnae, Xzavier, Zaliyah, Xzaydrien, Xzavien, Elliot, Jackson, Jinsyn, and Kaisley.
He is survived by Sabra, his wife of more than 57 years; four sons and two daughters-in-law, Terry Don and Valarie Watson of Portales, Billy Joe Watson of Causey, Carry Jae Watson of Pep, NM and Koddy Del and Mary Ellen Watson of Causey; his 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Kercida Faye (Jack) Merrick of Portales; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Vernon Watson, his grandparents, Roland L. and Mary Jane (Tucker) Sutton and A. L. (Doc) and Lottie Watson; two sons, Rusti Lee, who passed at birth, and Scotty Len Watson who died Jan. 31, 2019 and a grandson, Steven Lloy Watson who died in 2010.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 5, 2020