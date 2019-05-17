A rosary will be recited for Catherine (Cathy) Valverde Lucas, age 49 of Clovis, NM at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel, a memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM at Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Casaus and Pastor Gilas officiating. Inurnment will be held at Mission Cemetery.

Cathy was born March 31, 1970 to George Lovato and Mary Ellen Lovato in Los Angeles, CA.

Cathy is preceded in death by her grandparents, Fidel and Chavela Valverde.

Those left to cherish her memory are, her fiancé, Stephen (Bubba) Page of Clovis, NM; her son, Freddie Steve Garcia of Clovis, NM; daughter, Sabrina Elena Garcia of Clovis, NM; grandchildren, N'Finity Reagn Garcia of Albuquerque, NM; Rain Xandria Amaris Chavez of Clovis, NM; Cathleen Larissa Garcia of Clovis, NM; sister, Bella Cowell "Dennis Cowell" of North Carolina; best friend, Rachel "Raquel" Page. Of Clovis, NM. Ninos, Bernie and Patsy Gutierrez; uncles, Don Segura (Toni), Ray Valverde (Rose), Bobby Valverde (Debbie), Vicente Valverde (Geraldine); aunts, Rita Valverde Casaus (Mark); and many cousins and family all who cherished and honored her.

Serving as pallbearers are George Lovato, Freddie Steve Garcia, Ronnie Valverde, David Lovato, and Anthony Lovato. Honorary pallbearers are Vicente Valverde, Bobby Valverde, Brian Page, and Joseph Hamel.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E. Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registry at www.steedtodd.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 19, 2019