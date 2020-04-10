|
Cecilia, aka Sissy, went to the Lord Saturday, March 21st, 2020, with her husband, Alfonzo Escalera by her side. Accompanied by her parents and her son Joshua.
Ceci was born August 19,1971, in Clovis to her parents Brenda Depperman and Ronald Alvarez.
Cecilia grew up in Clovis and Portales where she attended High School.
She married Danny Aranda of Portales and they had 3 children together.
She later met and married Alfonzo Escalera and they had one son together.
Pastor Felix of LasCruces officiated their union July 21st 2016 with her parents attending.
Ceci enjoyed going to local car shows with her husband in LasCruces and helping him restore classic cars. She enjoyed her dogs and spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband and parents; her children, Daniel (Sabrina) Aranda of Portales, Joshua (Carissa) Aranda of Clovis, Mia Carol Aranda of Portales and Emiliano Escalera of LasCruces; her grand-children, Sunshine, Lillyanna, Elijah, Adrien, Alize, Josiah and Esmeralda; one brother, Mario Depperman of Clovis and two sisters, Laurie (Fred) Campagnuelo of Port Orange Florida and Leslie Guest of Daytona Florida.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Carol and Warren Depperman, Consuello Alvarez and a niece, Crystal Pifer.
Cremation has taken place and the family will have a memorial at a later date. The family requests that memorials be made to Our Lady of Health in LasCruces and the First Presbyterian Church of Clovis.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 12, 2020