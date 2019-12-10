|
|
Cecilio "Cecil" Alphonso Sena, 90, of Clovis, New Mexico, was called to his eternal resting place and passed away quietly in his home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his home. A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday December the 12th, at Mission Garden of Memories at 3600 W. 7th st. Clovis, NM. Deacon of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church will be officiating. Burial will be at Mission Garden of Memories at 3600 W. 7th St., Clovis NM.
Cecil was born November 21, 1929, in Clovis New Mexico to Manuel R. and Serafina (Duran) Sena. Cecil was the first of 7 children. Amelia Aragon, Theresa Naylor, Arthur Sena , Elijio Sena , Jose Sena, Angelina Sena.
Cecil is survived by his wife of 63 years of marriage Lucy(Madrid) Sena. Five children, Howell "Frank" Sena of Evansville Tennessee, Catherine "Della" Evans and husband Rick of Box Elder, SD., Carmen Zondor of Warrensburg, MO., Mary Sanders and husband Mitch of Lubbock,TX. and John Sena of Clovis, NM. Cecil has 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. He had several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel R. and Serafina Sena, sister Angelina Sena, brothers Amos Sena and Jose Sena and grandson Kirk Sena.
On January 14, 1956, he married Lucianita "Lucy" Madrid in Gonzales Ranch, Las Vegas, NM. Cecil is an army veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. Cecil was also a business man running a small Radio and TV shop in his home. He was employed by the State of New Mexico as a truck inspector for the port of entry in Texico, NM. He loved his job and retired after 26 yrs. Cecil attended Our Lady of Guadalupe and had been a member of the Third Order of St. Francis in Clovis, NM.
Cecil was caring, loving and devoted to God and Family. He was our life teacher and mentor. He loved playing flamenco guitar, working with several programs on his computer. Loved studying physics, He was an avid artist, cartoonist. His favorite comic as a young man was Buck Rogers. He wrote beautiful poetry. He loved listening to Gregorian Chant. He enjoyed watching videos of Roman Catholic Mass and choir music. He loved spending time with God, his wife and with his children and grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Steed-Todd Funeral Home. Please remember Mr. Sena at www.steedtodd.com.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 11, 2019