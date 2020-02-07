Home

More Obituaries for Celestino Hernandez
Celestino Hernandez


1932 - 2020
Celestino Hernandez Obituary
Celestino Hernandez, 87, of Clovis, NM passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton St, Clovis. A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis, with Dianna Hernandez officiating. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton St, Clovis, Deacon Daniel Chavez officiating. Burial to follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Garden. His grandsons; Jeremy Hernandez, Michael Hernandez, Ruben Hernandez, Jonas Hernandez, Michael Pineda, and Philipe Pineda will serve as pallbearers.
Celestino was born to, Gonzalo and Reyes (Palacios) Hernandez, on April 6, 1932, in San Diego, TX. Celestino married Jovita Pena, in San Diego, TX in 1950. He worked for Excel/Cargil in Loadout for 29 years. Celestino enjoyed being a cowboy, breaking horses and rooster fighting.
Survivors include: his wife of 69 years; Jovita Hernandez of the home, three daughters; Carmen Pineda and her husband Ernesto of Hobbs, NM, Anna Loya and her husband Jesus of Texico, NM, Thelma Hernandez and her longtime companion Ted Mesman of Farwell, TX, three sons; Celestino Hernandez Jr, David Hernandez, and Dario Hernandez all of Clovis, NM, four brothers; Gonzalo Hernandez and wife Teya, Geronimo Hernandez and wife Lita, Neto Hernandez and wife Berta, and Rene Hernandez and wife Olivia, sister; Teresa Romero, daughter-in-law; Dianna Hernandez, 27 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Gonzalo and Reyes Hernandez, son; Juan Luis Hernandez, daughter; Gloria Hernandez, two grandsons; Alex Loya and Joey Hernandez, brother; Juan Hernandez, and sister; Martina Hernandez.
Arrangements have been entrusted to, Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhomr.com, (575)762-4435
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 9, 2020
