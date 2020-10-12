1/1
Charles "Don" Doyle
1937 - 2020
Charles "Don" Doyle born October 6, 1937, died October 6, 2020, at his home in San Marcos, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia Slone Doyle; his children, Karen Morris of Lockhart, Texas, Kathy Tarry and husband Carl of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Susan Nash and husband Don of Austin, Texas and James Doyle and wife Kimberly of Carrollton, Texas; and 8 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie A. and Esther Doyle; his two brothers, Lonnie and Bob and his sister Thelma Lacy.
He and his wife Pat grew up in Portales, NM and were married there in 1957.
Don was a career Southern Baptist Missionary serving for 33 years in Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico.
Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of San Marcos, Texas on Wednesday October 14th at 11 AM.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
